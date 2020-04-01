Employee at D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans tests positive for COVID-19

The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans confirmed on Wednesday that one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The results were received Tuesday night, but the home says, current staff and residents should not be concerned. The employee who tested positive has been off since March 5, originally going on a vacation and then was unable to return to work when they started showing symptoms.

Ron Oja, the administrator at the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans says there has been no indication that the positive employee had any contact with other staff or residents after they were potentially exposed and tested.

“They've been out of the building for almost a month, which is within the CDC guidelines, that fourteen day window,” said Oja. “So we're not as concerned as other places are that the person was on site.”

The home understands that family members of residents will be concerned, and they are encouraged to call, voice chat, or write letters to their loved ones as often as they can.

