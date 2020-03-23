Emergency fund to help nonprofits in wake of COVID-19 closures and cancellations

With the closure of many businesses and cancellations of community events due to COVID-19, nonprofits across Marquette County are reeling from the loss of crucial revenue.

"The big way we're getting hit, along with other nonprofits, is the fundraisers that everybody holds, those are not happening. And, donors are just looking at their donation dollars a little bit differently,” said United Way of Marquette County Executive Director, Andrew Rickauer.

The Community Foundation of Marquette County and the United Way of Marquette County are teaming up to provide emergency assistance to nonprofits through the “COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Marquette County,”

"The United Way is really the checkbook of the community, where the Community Foundation is the savings account. Really, the two organizations understand the community, they understand the needs, and this is what we're built for. We're built to raise money and distribute it to those in need,” Rickauer added.

Community Foundation of Marquette County CEO, Gail Anthony, says fund are limited, and that the goal is to get basic needs met first.

"So we decided that distribution will go to those nonprofits that could shore up the needs in the senior centers and the churches and the schools, and places the need immediate help,” Anthony said.

Anthony says this fund is important because of the positive impact these nonprofits make in the community.

"I think it's important in times like this to connect the people that have the resources to help, with the people that need the help,” Anthony said.

Anthony added that the goal for the fund is to raise $50,000, with no fundraiser deadline as of now.

To apply for assistance, click here.

To donate to the fund, click here.

