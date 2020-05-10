Emergency financial aid available for Bay College students

Bay College Received a grant totaling more than $750,000 from the federal CARES Act.

According to Travis Blume, Vice President of Student Services, half of this grant will go toward emergency financial aid for students who were impacted by the coronavirus. The other half will go toward resources such as online learning, allowing the college to provide better resources for students who are now in online classes.

“It really just means that we can continue to support our students. We’ve already had a really strong online class environment for our students. We are just able to grow that because some of our students moved from face-to-face classes to online classes,” said Blume.

Information on how to apply for this COVID-19 financial aid can be found here .

