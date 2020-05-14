Elmer's County Market honors 2020 seniors

Elmer's 2020 graduating seniors
Updated: Thu 5:59 PM, May 14, 2020

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Elmer’s County Store in Escanaba wanted to make sure their seniors didn’t go unnoticed.

Each senior, wearing their cap and gown, marched around the store for their very own graduation. At the end of the ceremony, the seniors were given a cake to take home and celebrate.

Afterwards, everyone met in the backroom for a socially distanced lunch.

“It’s a cool thing that they put together for us. I mean, I didn’t expect it or to even have one at first,” said Hunter Larson, an Elmer’s cashier and Escanaba High School grad.

Hunter plans to join the military after graduation.

Congratulations 2020 seniors!

 
