Elementary students move to online learning, with help from teachers, parents

After a week or two of set-up, students in Mrs. Solander's Kindergarten class at Lakeview Elementary have everything they need to finish the 2019-2020 school year at home.

"We set up pick-ups for them to come and get chrome books that they could check out from the school. And then we also have options for students who don't have internet or they can't get it that they could do packets. And we have bus drivers dropping those off and picking them up on Mondays," said Lakeview Elementary Kindergarten teacher, Allyson Solander.

Even though a majority of students at Lakeview have the internet, Mrs. Solander says this virtual environment just isn't the same as her classroom.

"I don't think anything can compare to being in that room with your teacher, with your peers. So much especially at kindergarten but for every grade level is socialization and learning from each other. And when you're on a computer, you just can't do that."

While Mrs. Solander's students spend time each day on spelling, math and science, we just happened to join in during show and tell!

"Yeah they each get to bring something and show it off."

Students follow a suggested schedule of one lesson for each day...

"Plus a phonics and handwriting lesson where you can fit it."

And for some students and parents, that's more than enough.

"They don't know how to work a computer. They can't get themselves onto Zoom. So the parents are also doing the best they can and I know it's a lot and overwhelming."

Here, each lesson runs about 30 minutes but the higher grades can tend to run a little longer.

"And you can tell which kids have the stronger internet and which ones don't and who's cutting out. So that can be a challenge too," Mrs. Solander said.

Mrs. Solander also meets with each student either one-on-one or in a small group for guided reading online.

"It's a lot of late nights recording myself after my kids go to bed. We just want to best for our students and they're always on our minds but it's hard to manage all of it at once."

But in the end, Mrs. Solander says it's all worth it.