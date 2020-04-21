Electrical fire causes severe damage to Manistique home

A Manistique home was heavily damaged in a Monday afternoon fire.

According to the Manisitique Department of Public Safety, officers and volunteer fire fighters were called to 7570W Smith Lake Road in Manistique Township, about 11 miles north of Manisitique, at 4:59 p.m. April 20 for reports of a structure fire.

The report said it was a home with attached garage that was on fire, but all residents of the home, owned by Mark and Liza Ozoga, were safely outside.

After arriving on scene, officers determined the fire began in the wall of the laundry room. From there, it spread to the attic and downward into the attached garage.

In roughly 30 minutes, fire personnel on scene were able to bring the fire under control. This included putting out several hot spots, and venting the roof.

Officers cleared the scene at roughly 7:30 p.m.

Investigation determined the cause of the fire to be electrical, public safety said. There were no injuries reported to residents, public safety, or fire personnel.

Manisitique Department of Public Safety and fire personnel were assisted at the scene by Hiawatha, Inwood, and Thompson Township Fire Departments; the Michigan State Police, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement.