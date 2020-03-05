Ed Freysinger named CEO of UP Health System - Portage

UP Health System - Portage announced Thursday that Ed Freysinger has been named chief executive officer (CEO), effective March 30.

Ryan Heinonen, UPHS - Portage's current chief nursing officer (CNO) has been serving as interim CEO since December 2019, which was immediately following Randy Neiswonger’s departure.

"Ed is a veteran healthcare executive with a strong track record of enhancing quality and patient safety, driving growth, developing and fostering culture, and promoting community engagement," says Gar Atchison, UP Health System Market President. "He is passionate about helping Portage find new ways to serve the community and advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier. I look forward to everything the Portage team will accomplish under his leadership."

Freysinger most recently served as chief administrative officer at PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Ketchikan, Alaska. Prior to his time there, he served as CEO at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Oregon.

"The board is thrilled about Ed's appointment as CEO, and we are confident that the hospital will be in excellent hands under his leadership," said Dr. Timothy LaBonte, chair of UP Health System - Portage's board of trustees. "Ed is an effective and enthusiastic leader with a focus on quality, on creating a great workplace for staff, and on community engagement. We look forward to the many ways he will positively impact the hospital and our community, long-term."

Freysinger holds a Master of Health Services Administration from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University. He has served on the Executive Committee for the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association, the Southeast Michigan Health and Hospital Council, and was past president of the Hospital Emergency Management Systems in Wayne, Michigan.

"I am excited to join the UP Health System family and call the Copper Country home," said Freysinger. "The employees, physicians, and volunteers here have worked hard to build a legacy of quality care, and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to seek new ways to enhance the health and well-being of this wonderful community."