Eastwood sets up parade for residents during beautiful weather

The Eastwood Nursing Center in Negaunee had something special for their residents Friday. Around 1 p.m. staff took the residents outside, practicing social distancing while wearing masks for a parade.

Friends and family were able to drive by and wave and say hello. Many of the cars were decorated. The residents have been inside the nursing center with no visitors allowed since the coronavirus outbreak.

"Just to be able to see them in person, I mean, they've been doing a lot of video chatting through Facebook, messenger, Google Duo, Zoom etc., but to be able to see them in person and to get outside in the sun, we all get vitamin D from the sun and it's a good emotional thing too," said Nursing Director, John Robinson.

With a great turnout Friday staff at Eastwood is hopeful they can plan something similar in the near future.

