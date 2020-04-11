Easter Bunny visits Ishpeming on city fire truck

Families in Ishpeming who went outside to enjoy the nice spring weather on Sunday, could also catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny.

The Easter Bunny rode on the back of an Ishpeming Fire Department truck as they made their way downtown, and through residential neighborhoods. Usually families would have the chance to meet him up close at stores, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, this is the best they could do while still practicing safe social distancing.

“I think it's needed a lot just to keep people's spirits up,” said Brett Anttila, chief engineer with the Ishpeming Fire Department. “Everybody is kind of down and out staying home, hanging out, not knowing what's coming next. So this brings people out, keep their spirits up, and keeps people happy and moving around.”

No need to worry about the Easter Bunny being out and about, as he was deemed an essential employee by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

