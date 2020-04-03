Eagle Mine makes adjustments during coronavirus pandemic

Eagle Mine is making adjustments to its operations, while still maintaining normal production during the coronavirus outbreak.

About a month ago, it assembled a crisis management team consisting of leadership from Eagle Mine and its embedded contractors. They are making real-time adjustments to their operations as changes to state and federal guidelines are made.

Currently, one third of employees are working from home. For those reporting to work, all processes have been changed to follow social distancing guidelines.

For Eagle Mine, each decision is made with the safety of employees and the community in mind.

“This is a unique situation, because there’s a tremendous responsibility we have with the community because it’s a health related issue. We have a responsibility to operate safely here to make sure the community is in good hands,” said Darby Stacey, Managing Director of Eagle Mine.

Eagle Mine has also implemented more aggressive cleaning procedures at all of its sites to help minimize possible spread of the virus.

