Eagle Mine kicks off 'Rockin Local' program

Eagle Mine is doing something special for their employees and local businesses.

Eagle Mine's 200 employees are each receiving a $500 gift card. Eagle Mine is encouraging its employees to spend that money at local businesses.

"So it doesn't necessarily have to be at a storefront, you can go get their hair or nails done, pay somebody to do the yard work you've been putting off," said Meagen Morrison, social performance adviser for Eagle Mine.

This is the kick off for Eagle Mine's new 'Rockin Local' program. The program, in partnership with the Lake Superior Community Partnership, is a concerted effort by Eagle Mine to support local business.

"We're looking at our business practices and where we purchase goods from now, and we'll reevaluate and see if there is anything we can shift to make sure that we're doing as much as we can to keep the money here in the Upper Peninsula," said Morrison.

It's no secret that these businesses have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and Eagle Mine hopes that the new program can help the local economy.

"It's always been a value of ours to give back to the communities that we operate in and this way we are able to reward our employees and support local businesses at the same time," said Morrison.

The min is urging other businesses who were able to stay open and profitable during the lockdown, to step up and help as well.

"We know that we're in this for the long haul and we're looking at ways that we can help, so we encourage other businesses to do the same," said Morrison.

