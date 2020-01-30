Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS: Securing the Super Bowl

By Jacqueline Policastro, Ted Fioraliso and Timothy Knapp
Published: Jan. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We climb into an AS350 A-STAR with Agent Todd Gayle of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations.

The helicopter is securing the Super Bowl.

“We have aircraft already airborne, already circling these events. In the event something should happen, they’re right there,” said Gayle, while we’re in the chopper.

We fly over Hard Rock Stadium, downtown Miami and Miami Beach learning about the million-dollar day, night, and infrared camera. It can broadcast images of possible threats to anywhere in the world -- in real time -- from the air to decision makers in the command center on the ground.

“If we are doing our job right, you won’t even know we are there,” Gayle said.

From above the stadium to inside, thousands of Homeland Security employees are everywhere in Miami.

DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf is getting a security briefing, and we have exclusive access.

“There are no specific credible threats to the Super Bowl, however, because of the iconic nature of the event, we are still very concerned. We’ll continue to keep our shields up,” Wolf said.

It’s one of the most watched events all year, and it’s also one of the biggest targets. That means from the field to NFL control rooms, high tech security systems are everywhere and watching everything.

“We have not had an attack [at the Super Bowl] because there is a lot of hard work going on, but as soon as you let down your shield, and you don’t do that hard work, that’s when you see those vulnerabilities,” Wolf said.

Wolf tells us he’s confident this Super Bowl will go off without a hitch, because so much of the work securing the Super Bowl happens before the fans arrive, before the players walk on the field, and before you turn on your TV.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
White House spokesman Judd Deere says the U.S. will continue engaging with its global partners to defeat the virus.

Back to School & Beyond

Enrollment numbers have decreased at Discovery Central

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Discovery central, which focuses on preschool and kindergarten, is one school that’s seeing a decrease in enrollment this year due to COVID-19.

News

Blood drive tomorrow in Escanaba

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
From two p.m. until six p.m., you can give blood to help out your neighbors in Upper Michigan.

News

UPDATE: Michigan Corrections Organization ‘pushes back’ against MDOC understaffing; MDOC responds

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Informational pickets are planned through the next week in Detroit, Jackson and Marquette.

News

Cleaning up after the tornado

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The National Weather Service says the U.P. gets about one tornado a year but Monday’s tornado was the third one for the month of August.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Large antibody study offers hope for virus vaccine efforts

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Political News

Barr tightens rules on surveillance of political candidates

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department is imposing new restrictions on how it conducts any secret national security surveillance of candidates for federal offices or their staff.

News

Exciting first day of school for North Star Academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
North Star Montessori Academy's faculty said their first day went well overall.

National

Graceland, Levitt Shell vandalized with ’Defund the Police’ graffiti

Updated: 1 hour ago
Messages of “Defund the Police” and “BLM” mark the wall outside Graceland on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases almost even out Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Twelve new recoveries were reported Tuesday. No new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.