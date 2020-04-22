EGLE virtually celebrates Earth Day with Michigan community

Despite people not being able to celebrate Earth Day as they wanted, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) hosted a live stream to honor this day while staying safe inside.

"I'll be honest. I was pretty disappointed that we weren't going to be able to get together in person, and so I'm really glad that we were able to get together like this virtually,” said EGLE Director, Liesl Clark.

Usually, this is a big celebration EGLE hosts in Lansing with other organizations.

But due to COVID-19, EGLE celebrated virtually event to bring people together and teach children how to protect our Earth.

EGLE also recognized EGLE’s student poster and school service award winners.

"We just wanted to make sure that we didn't lose some of the enthusiasm, and this is a way we felt we could do it under these circumstances,” said EGLE Spokesperson, Nick Assendelft.

50 years of celebrating Mother Earth is a significant milestone, but EGLE reminds people it's necessary to celebrate this occasion every year, and most importantly, each day.

"There's so many things that you can do to help our environment and help our Earth, and we think these are habits that people can pick up and use in their everyday lives,” said Assendelft.

EGLE is optimistic circumstances will be different next year when people can interact with each other again.

“It's not how we wanted to celebrate Earth Day, there's so many reasons why this is not how I wanted to celebrate Earth Day, but thank you for making my day a little bit brighter,” said Clark.

In the meantime, they encourage people to continue education.