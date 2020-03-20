EGLE announces district office closures

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Friday it will close its district offices and other facilities to visits from the public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Effective immediately and until further notice, this move is necessary to implement Governor Whitmer’s recommendations on social distancing and public gatherings.

EGLE and its more than 1,200 employees will continue to work full-time to protect Michigan’s environment and public health. EGLE team members will continue to interact—primarily via phone and email—with permittees and permit applicants, current and prospective grantees, members of the public, and other stakeholders.

Staff contact lists will be posted on the front door of EGLE district offices. Department-wide contact information is also available by clicking “Contacts” on the EGLE website. Other important EGLE public resources include the following:

• To lodge an environmental complaint or report an environmental emergency, please call the 24-hour Pollution Emergency Alert System (PEAS) at 800-292-4706.

• For media and general inquiries or referral to EGLE's network of technical staff, please call the Environmental Assistance Center weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at

800-662-9278.

• For Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, please visit the FOIA page on the EGLE website or email egle-foia@michigan.gov.

