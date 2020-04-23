Dust off dancing shoes for Virtual Family Prom, Fundraiser for The U.P. Children's Museum

Double Trouble Entertainment and the U.P. Children's Museum set to host a Virtual Family Prom Saturday, April 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

MGN

The family-friendly event is a FUNdraiser for the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum. Donations are accepted here.

The Virtual Prom will have upbeat music, group dances, and fun contests all from the comforts and safety of your home. Prizes include a family pack from Mama Mia's for Best Dancers, two Vango's pizzas for Best Dressed and more will be announced.

Stay up to date through the Virtual Family Prom facebook page here.