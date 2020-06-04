Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts wins Iron Mountain DDA business idea contest

A baking business is coming to 415 S. Stephenson Avenue, in downtown Iron Mountain.

“We are announcing the winner of our business idea contest. We launched this contest earlier this year,” said Amber Pipp, the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority program director.

This contest searched for serious entrepreneurs that were ready to take their business idea to the next level. There were 15 applicants for the contest. Applications were reviewed and scored by the DDA’s business development committee. The group selected Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts.

"When you walk into this building you will smell the cookies and the sourdough bread. All of it will be gluten free,” said Dulce Nulla Gourmet Desserts owner, Melissa Boyles.

It will also be dairy and egg free, along with vegan baking. Three property owners, as well as one business, agreed to offer a rent-free property for up to one year. The winner of the contest even got to choose their space. Property owners included Eden Property Collection, MRI Properties, and Julie Cowling. Downtown Iron Mountain’s coworking space, CWRK Collective, also offered a free trial membership to all participants in the contest.

"The fact that they were willing to give that space, just says so much about that community,” said Pipp.

Dulce Nulla will be located at 415 S. Stephenson Ave. Suite 6 in Downtown Iron Mountain, owned by MRI Properties. The owner of that space, Jesse Land, says he is happy to see it filled.

"We really put a lot into, over the last 2 years, we brought it from 25% occupancy to 100% occupied now,” said Land.

Dolce Nulla will soon be launching a fundraiser to raise money for the construction.

"I'm absolutely honored that they chose me and I can't wait to do it justice,” said Boyles.

They hope to be open, and baking by August.

