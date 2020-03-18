Due to COVID-19 concerns, Mackinac Bridge Authority will not accept cash starting Saturday

In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Mackinac Bridge Authority will not accept cash transactions starting Saturday.

Until further notice, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker. The MBA and toll staff will be encouraging transition to non-cash payments for the next few days until cash is no longer accepted.

"We realize this change may be an inconvenience for many of our customers, but eliminating the handling of cash between drivers and our employees is one more way we can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus," said MBA Executive Secretary Kim Nowack. "We'll reevaluate this policy as the situation evolves."

If drivers wish to pay with credit or debit cards, the toll collector will hold the credit card device out to the driver so they can insert their card. Drivers will not need to hand their cards to the toll collector.

Information on this new payment policy will be posted on the MBA website, www.MackinacBridge.org, and on the toll plaza marquee. So far this month, about 64 percent of customers have paid the bridge tolls with cash, 7 percent with credit/debit cards, and 29 percent with MacPass cards or windshield stickers. Frequent users of the bridge may wish to open a MacPass account at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org/Login.

The MBA previously announced suspension of its driver assistance program and snowmobile, passenger and bicyclist transportation programs as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For current and up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus, visit http://www.Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or http://www.CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

