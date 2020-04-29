Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site up and running in Houghton

In the Copper Country those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are now able to get testing done at the drive-thru set up at the Gates Tennis Center on Michigan Tech's campus.

"We've partnered with Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center to begin a model, or a pilot, to work on testing and how we can surge the testing capacity in our area," said Kate Beer, Health Officer for the Western U.P. Health Department.

All appointments are scheduled ahead of time by calling 844-947-4854. Patients drive up to the test site, briefly speak to the doctor, and get tested while remaining in their car.

"It's pretty quick, just a brief conversation we have to have and then performing the test. A lot of times it's only a handful of minutes from the time I walk out the door and start talking to the patient in their vehicle to when I drop the sample in a bag to be taken to the lab," said Zachariah DeYoung, Emergency Medical Director for the Upper Great Lakes Family Medical Center.

Patients should receive their results in 4 to 6 days. As well the drive through testing helps mitigate potential exposure to the virus in a clinic setting.

"If this testing was done in an office the patient would have to walk through the office and maybe even potentially expose other patients. It's a safety and health benefit to the patients, the staff, and myself even," added DeYoung.

This location is acting as a test for the health department, and success could bring further drive-thru testing sites.

"We'll see how this goes, and we will also be looking to other potential partners to see if perhaps they would be interested in helping us with this," said Beer.

