Drive-thru COVID-19 testing begins in Houghton

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department announced Tuesday morning that they have coordinated efforts to provide a COVID-19 drive-thru test site in Houghton available to all community members currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“Increasing the number of tests in the community will provide us a better understanding of the local relationship of the virus and how it is impacting our community,” said Kate Beer, the health officer for the Western U.P. Health Department, in a press release.

Anyone wishing to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms may call 844-947-4854 toll free. A representative will ask a few screening questions to determine if the caller is a candidate to receive a COVID-19 test from the convenience of their vehicle.

Individuals who screen positive will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the pre-registration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive-thru testing services are being provided by Upper Great Lakes Houghton Family Health Center. The drive-thru test site, located on Michigan Technological University’s campus at the Gates Tennis Center, will be open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COVID-19 drive through test screenings and appointments are only available by phone. Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received within 4-6 days. However, this may vary as the volume of tests taken may significantly increase over the next few weeks.

Drive-thru testing will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis initially serving 30 individuals per day. Adjustments may be made to accommodate more individuals daily pending public interest and the availability of supplies and equipment.

For more information, about Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center, including the opportunity to schedule a virtual telehealth visit, go to www.uglhealth.org,and for more information about the Western U.P. Health Department and COVID-19 information and resources visit www.wuphd.org.