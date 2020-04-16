Drifa Brewing Company offers online sales, curbside pickup

David Gill, President of Drifa Brewing Company says Michigan's first co-op brewery was only open for five months before Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to close all dine-in and beverage services.

So Drifa President, David Gill says he and his staff have had to get crafty with their sales. Drifa now offers curbside pickup two days a week for orders placed online.

"You can order online on our website anytime. Wednesday sales are picked up in growlers and Sunday sales are picked up in different sized cans depending on what's available," Gill announced.

Establishing the curbside aspect of the business turned out to be quite a challenge.

"It took us a little while to adjust because it was rather sudden when they closed all the bars and restaurants. We had to order some crowlers. We were not at the point as a business yet to have our own crowler maker or really any means to do to-go orders. So we had to scramble and figure that out," Gill exclaimed.

Drifa still keeps a variety of brews on tap. In fact, they just released a new IPA. But Gill says they're brewing smaller batches less often. Unfortunately, they've had to make some personnel cuts to keep things running.

"Our sales are probably down over 70% based on when we were open, maybe more than that," gill calculated.

But Gill says Drifa should be able to weather the storm.

"We may not be able to grow as fast as we had hoped. There's other things like we would have been building a beer garden probably would have been out there today working on it. But some of those things are on hold as well and we don't know what will happen with the summer tourist season,” Gill reasoned.

For people Gill and for many of us, there are still more questions than answers surrounding the summer season. However, Drifa also has an advantage other craft breweries don’t have.

"We're in a unique position of being a cooperative because we are owned by over 400 people,” Gill declared.

So if you want to continue to enjoy unique, local businesses like Drifa Brewing Company, it's important to maintain brand loyalty.

"Get online, buy that beer. Make a little donation. Buy a gift card and come down on Wednesdays and Sundays and pick up your beer and that's really going to help us a lot," Gill advocated.