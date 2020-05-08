Dr. Tim's Pet Food to hit target online store this weekend

A line of pet food started by a local veterinarian is going national starting this weekend.

Dr. Tim Hunt founded Bayshore Vet Hospital in Harvey in 1993. In 2004, he started his line of pet food called Dr.Tim’s. It’s been available on its website, and at local stores. Now, it will be available for purchase on Target's online store.

As an active sled dog racer, Hunt fashions the products off of what he learned from feeding his teams. He has developed 14 formulas of pet food for animals of different ages and activity levels.

When Target approached them about the product, Hunt was excited about the opportunity.

“It’s been a very intriguing, interesting journey here, but we’ve been lucky enough to kind of fall into their lap and hopefully this will take off and it will be good for the company and good for the area,” said Dr. Tim Hunt.

Dr. Hunt is anticipating the pet food will be added to the Target website on Sunday.

