Dr. Piggott: Upper Michigan is weeks behind Lower Michigan in COVID-19 outbreak

Despite low coronavirus case numbers compared to Lower Michigan, the medical director of the Marquette County Health Department is warning against reopening the Upper Michigan economy too soon.

"We have not even yet begun to substantially see an increase in our numbers," said Dr. Kevin Piggott.

Dr. Piggott says while Marquette County reports only about one new COVID-19 case a day, it's still early.

"We are likely weeks behind what has taken place in Lower Michigan, and for us to open up at this point in time, we may see our numbers increase substantially," he said.

Dr. Piggott points to a model for a prediction of what could occur in Marquette County. The salmon curve shows a spike in cases if all restrictions are lifted. The green curve shows cases rising if stay home restrictions are lax, the curve nearing the county capacity of hospital beds. The small teal curve shows minimal cases if stay home restrictions are strict.

"I'm using this really as an example of addressing why it is important that we don't loosen the restrictions too quickly," he said.

Gov. Whitmer said Friday she wants to reopen the state economy in phases, possibly starting as early as May 1.

Piggott says he respects concerns about the economy, however, he wants people to remember that COVID-19 is a deadly, highly contagious disease.

"Although we're talking about area under the curve, we're actually talking about people and we're talking about peoples' health, and some of these people who are hospitalized are going to die."

Dr. Piggott says his team looks for clusters of the outbreak. He says 20 of Marquette County's 29 positive cases are tied to Norlite Nursing Center. The other nine cases had a source from outside the county.

"I think in Marquette County we are doing well," said Piggott. "Our numbers are small. I think we really are probably more on this teal or maybe the green one, but we're so early yet that those have not distinguished themselves."

Dr. Piggott urges people to strictly follow the stay home order.

"If you look at these predictions, you'll see that the peak for even just the three-month lax scenario is not until mid June."

Dr. Piggott says the county is working to get its testing sites listed on the state's test finder website.

Dr. Piggott says the health department continues to hear many in the community believe that testing for COVID-19 illness is not occurring, and that simply is not true.

He says the Marquette County Health Department is aware of at least 540 tests that have been ordered in Marquette County. This number underestimates the actual number since the health department does not always receive notification that a test has been performed.

The entire interview with Dr. Piggott will be posted momentarily.