Dr. James Black returns to his roots in pediatric care at Aspirus

Aspirus is pleased to announce that James Black, MD, FAAP, has returned to pediatric care for families in the Keweenaw. Dr. Black specializes in comprehensive preventive care for children, from birth to adolescence and early adulthood. He joins Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Videanat the Aspirus Laurium Clinic where he is accepting new patients.

Dr. Black is a familiar face at Aspirus and in the community. He has been practicing emergency and pediatric medicine for nearly 40 years and is thrilled to be back in pediatrics where his career in medicine began.

“Helping to ensure children get a healthy start to life is what I love most about being a pediatrician,” said Dr. Black. “Over the years, I have developed long-term relationships with many families. I enjoy having the privilege of watching kids grow up and start healthy families of their own.”

Board certified in pediatrics, Dr. Black has vast experience in children’s health, preventive medicine, behavioral concerns, and cognitive disorders, such as ADHD. He is certified in advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support. He is passionate about patient- and family centered care.

Dr. Black resides in Lake Linden with his wife and young daughter. In his free time, he enjoys water and winter sports, as well as construction work on his home and camp.

For more information about Aspirus, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Black or Stephanie Videan, CPNP-PC, call 906-337-6500.

Want more children’s health information? Read this article about healthy screen time for kids from Aspirus.

----------

About Aspirus: Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. Aspirus was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by IBM Watson Health as a Top 15 Health System in its annual study identifying the top-performing health systems in the country. For more information, visit aspirus.org.