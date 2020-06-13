Downtown Marquette parking meters re-activating June 15

Starting this Monday, June 15, in downtown Marquette, parking meters will be re-activated.

The meters were shut down back in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, as a way to alleviate monetary concerns for employees and visitors downtown. With the state opening back up, and Marquette starting to see more tourists, the Downtown Development Authority will begin collection for parking at meters, and in assigned lots once more. These fees go towards maintenance, snow removal, and other parking related projects downtown.

"So, we do rely heavily on those revenues to continue those services and to provide for a safe environment, an accessible environment, and to keep the parking facilities in good repair," said Rebecca Salmon, executive director of the Marquette DDA.

DDA crews will be cleaning meters throughout the day to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

