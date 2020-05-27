Downtown Marquette Online Farmers Market up and running, needs volunteers

Week one of the Downtown Marquette Online Farmers Market was a success. This past week was a soft opening for the market with vendors and customers still learning the new system.

The thing they need most now is volunteers. This past week they served 160 customers and are looking forward to things improving each week.

"I'm learning how to manage a market for the first time but I'm also learning how to create and launch an online market, our vendors are learning how to use it and our customers are learning how to use it, and we're also learning how to operate within the parameters of the global pandemic," said Market Manager, Sara Johnson.

Orders must be placed between Sunday and Wednesday at midnight to allow for vendors to prepare the orders. The orders are picked up on Saturday at the Marquette Commons. There are more details about the whole process in the related links section on this page.

