Downtown Marquette Farmers Market fills more online orders, needs volunteers

Business is picking up for the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

Market manager Sara Johnson says 180 online orders were handed out over three hours Saturday at the Marquette Commons.

The market is pre-order only right now. Customers make their selections online between Sunday and Wednesday at midnight.

"We have essential vendors on our marketplace, so those are folks that are selling food, personal hygiene products, pet food and treats and then plant starts as well," Johnson said.

Volunteers pack the orders each Saturday morning and hand them out to customers at assigned times between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

"We still need volunteers," Johnson added. "I need about 12 volunteers every week just to manage everything that's going through. I'm looking to partner with local businesses potentially and do some cross-promotion. We have Drifa Brewing Company here today helping out."

Click here to learn more about volunteering and placing an order.

To stay up to date on changes with the market's operations, check its website and social media pages.