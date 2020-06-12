Downstate county prosecutor won't seek re-election as Republican

A prosecutor in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula said she will seek re-election in November as an independent, not as a Republican.

Vicki Kundinger is the prosecutor in Montmorency County.

Kundinger says she can no longer support the national Republican Party.

Kundinger has been the prosecutor since 2015. She also was Montmorency's prosecutor from 1984 to 1999.

There's a July 16 deadline for anyone who wants to challenge Kundinger in the fall by also running as an independent.

No Democrats or Republicans have filed to run for prosecutor in the August primary election.

