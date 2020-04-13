Down to a coin flip: Marquette City Commission appoints newest Commissioner

Down to a coin toss? A deadlocked Marquette City Commission Monday night appointed Sally Davis Campana as a new City Commissioner in Marquette.

After 79 rounds the commission was at an impasse in perpetual three-three tie between Sally Davis Campana and Tony Retaskie. They were voting to fill the vacancy left by Andrew Lorinser who resigned in March.

The commission met remotely via zoom. After 79 votes the commission briefly flirted with the idea of a coin toss after both candidates said they approved, but the motion was defeated. Then after a short recess, they heard from each candidate again in a brief speech.

After hearing from them each the commissioner agreed to one more round of voting which still resulted in a 3-3 tie. they then agreed to a coin toss, held by City Manager Mike Angeli at City Hall and Sally Davis Campana won after calling heads.

After the lengthy meeting, which started at 6 p.m. and concluded after 11 p.m. Sally Davis Campana said in Commissioner comments that she looks forward to hearing from the people and serving the people of Marquette.

