Donut Connection prepares for National Donut Day

The Donut Connection in Escanaba is gearing up for National Donut Day Friday.

After being closed for two months, Donut Connection opened Monday, June 1.

While the business was closed, community members pledged to help the store once it opened. Joe’s One Stop in Rock will buy 17 dozen donuts every Friday for healthcare workers. And several other businesses will buy donuts on Fridays for their employees.

But none of this would be possible without all the staff.

“We missed everybody and we’re so happy to be back! I love seeing all of our customers, they’re like family to us. And I have to thank my staff because without them, we couldn’t do this. They’re awesome,” said Terri Skradski, owner of Donut Connection.

The Donut Connection is open from seven days a week for carry-out and drive through only from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.