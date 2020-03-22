Donckers, Delft make large donation in wake of dine-in ban

Nearly a week after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the closure of all Michigan dine-in restaurants and bars, many local establishments are still offering carry-out and delivery service.

Meanwhile, Donckers and the Delft Bistro have temporarily closed their doors in order to minimize potential spread of COVID-19.

Rather than discarding two full menus worth of perishable food, Co-Owners Tom Vear and Jennifer Ray decided to donate their inventory to the community.

Roughly 40 Donckers and Deflt employees were allowed to select from various gourmet meats, cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, local eggs, freshly baked breads along with ribs, tenderloin and soups to take home.

The remaining inventory was then donated to the Trillium House, Room at the Inn and members of the elderly community.

Co-Owner Jennifer Ray says the decision to close was a difficult one to make but necessary.

"We had a ton of food. There's a lot of things we could have frozen but that wasn't really the point. The point is that we take care of the staff and we can do what we can for the community. I think everybody is doing their part which is pretty amazing to watch. If we can help flatten that curve we need to not be open,” Ray announced.

Ray says the Delft and Donckers will remain closed to the public until the restaurant ban is lifted.