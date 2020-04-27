Donations needed at St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vinnies needs your help.

As the U.P. begins to open back up, St. Vincent de Paul needs donations.

They’re asking that you continue to bring in donations even though everything is shut down right now. People come in three days a week to sort the donations.

“We do need to help our community. It takes a whole community to help a community and we appreciate everything everyone has done for us,” said Cindy Bedard, Warehouse and Recycle Manager.

“We are going to our stores and checking out how best to protect people that come in: our customers and our employees,” said Barbara Cavadeas, President of the Escanaba District Council Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The organization also has a recycling system for their clothes. Any clothing that doesn’t go into the store will be packed and sent to third world countries in need of clothes.