Dollar Bay-Tamarack City School District breaks ground on construction project

The Dollar Bay-Tamarack City School District officially broke ground on a construction project on their school building.

The construction has been going on since the spring due to the school closures. The project is funded by a 4.6-million-dollar bond passed in August of last year. Right now, the construction is bringing a new locker room facility, and classroom additions. The school is also updating its security.

"The benefit that we're most excited about is school security. We're moving our office right to the front entrance so there will be eyes on there all the time, we're revamping our alarm system, and improving security cameras and those kind of things as well," said Christina Norland, Superintendent of the Dollar Bay-Tamarack City School District.

Construction on all the district’s projects is expected to be completed by the end of summer in 2021.

