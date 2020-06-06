Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools holds unique graduation ceremony for seniors

A one of a kind graduation ceremony involving golf-carts, masks and a socially distant baseball field happened Saturday for graduates at Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools.

"I feel really thankful for all the people who are here right now, the parents, staff and faculty who have worked so hard to come together to put this on, even if it is a little bit smaller, and put this together,” said Ashton Janke, the Valedictorian of Dollar Bay’s class.

At first, students didn't know if their accomplishments would be celebrated.

But when graduates realized the work their school district did to make sure they still received a special day, despite COVID-19's unfortunate inconvenience, their frustration quickly turned to appreciation.

"They definitely put a lot of hard work into it, and I just sat there at home waiting for them to tell me when it was while they put on all the work,” said David Storm, the Salutatorian of Dollar Bay’s class.

"We felt it was really important to give the seniors their final ceremony, their formal end to their school career. They certainly have earned it and they deserve it,” said Christina Norland, the Superintendent and Principal of Dollar Bay-Tamarack City Area Schools.

Direct families of the students stayed parked inside their cars facing the graduates, while extended family and friends parked at Quincy's Restaurant or on Main Street.

Following the ceremony, a Dollar Bay fire truck led the golf-cart riding graduates in a parade around the community where people stood on the sidewalks congratulating the seniors on their accomplishments.

"Congratulations. We are going to miss you. We already have missed you these last three months. You are set up for success. Just do your best and you'll make a difference in the world,” said Norland.

Norland once again thanks everyone who helped the school make Saturday’s unique ceremony possible for the graduates.