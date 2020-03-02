Doctors recommend frequent hand washing to help prevent the spread of the flu

Its flu season and doctors’ offices around the country are treating patients infected with the virus. In Houghton the number of flu cases have increased from years prior, but aren't at an extremely high level.

"Our number of cases is about average, and last year we actually saw a much lower number of cases. This year we seeing closer to what our average amount is. During our flu season, especially during the peak, it does take up a big chunk of what we see every day," said Kathryn Kass, a Physician Assistant for the Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center Houghton Clinic.

One of the most effective tools in preventing the spread of the flu is frequent hand washing. The method is effective due to how the virus spreads.

"If someone who has the virus puts some of their mucus droplets on something, say by touching a surface, if you touch that surface and then touch your nose or mouth you can get the virus. That's the most common way influenza can be spread,” added Kass.

However many people may still be at risk due to washing their hands improperly.

"The key is to do it at least 20 seconds, so if you sing happy birthday to yourself twice that's about the right amount of time. Make sure you're getting the backs of your hands, in between your fingers, and underneath your finger nails. Those little bugs can live right under there and you want to make sure you're getting everything," said Darcy Donnelly, Director of Regional Quality for Aspirus throughout the Upper Peninsula.

Along with the flu, proper hand washing techniques can also help prevent bacterial infections and other viral infections including the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus is spread like the flu, where those droplets can go from one person to another. Keeping distance between you and another person who has symptoms is your best bet, along with good hand hygiene," said Donnelly.

