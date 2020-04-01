Discover Chiropratic helps ease burden on hospitals

Chiropractors are also being impacted by the calls for social distancing, however, in some cases, they can actually help hospitals.

Discover Chiropractic in Marquette is one practice that has taken extra steps between seeing patients.

The facility has heightened their cleaning protocols and allowed more time between clients.

Discover Chiropractic says it can offer services that can keep people from having to go to hospitals who already have their hands full focusing on the coronavirus.

"If there's something that we can do here, which we've had pretty good success getting patients to where medication is not needed, it just takes off that burden of having to go to the hospital and taking the focus away from what the hospitals main focus is right now," said Dr. Craig Thomas, owner of Discover Chiropractic.

Discover Chiropractic is located on Commerce Drive in Marquette Township.

Check with your doctor's office prior to visiting, as restrictions are in place.