Diocese of Marquette issues recommendations amid flu, coronavirus concerns

The Diocese of Marquette is making new recommendations amid concerns about spreading the flu and the coronavirus.

In a memo Thursday to pastors and pastoral coordinators, Bishop John Doerfler said precautionary measures churches should consider include not offering wine at holy communion, suspending the congregational sign of peace and removing holy water from all the fonts within the church.

The bishop also reminded pastors to emphasize normal good hygiene practices and pray for the sick and health professionals during mass.

The bishop said the recommendations can be put into place immediately, and churches can decide when to return to normal liturgical practices.

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan at this time.

