DIGs in Marquette opens pop-up food pantry for those in need

DIGs Gastropub in Marquette is doing what they can to help community members in need during these unique times. They've opened up a pop-up food pantry inside their business.

People in need can come in, no questions asked and take some quick meals or other items as needed. They're also accepting donations from the community in return for specials on drinks. To the owners, it's just part of helping out in uncertain times.

"These are unique times, a lot of moments ahead are uncertain and we are a 'glass is half full' kind of company and business and I think that we can work together and work our way through this safely," said Co-Owner of DIGs, Bill Digneit.

The food pantry will be up through the month at DIGs. If you make a monetary donation, that money will be used to purchase groceries or needed supplies.

