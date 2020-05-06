Digs "Crown for a Cause" masks distributed

Owners of Digs Gastropub in Marquette have been sewing and selling masks using upcycled crown royal bags. Today, community members are picking up their order.

More than 200 masks were sold for $30 each. Proceeds from the sales will go towards purchasing food from local farmers, which Digs will use to prepare and donate meals to frontline workers.

The community has been very supportive of the project, as the first round of masks sold out in less than 24 hours.

“I think the most exciting part is that, it's not about even the mask. It’s that people are excited that we’re helping the local community of farmers, and that we’re feeding our community of hardworking people that are out there fighting the good fight for us and making sure everybody stays safe,” said Patrick Digneit, Owner of Digs Gastropub.

Digs is now accepting donations of crown royal bags for the next order. You can coordinate a drop off time by sending Digs a message on facebook or instagram, or calling at (906) 226-6399.