Dickinson Trail Network expands through several projects this spring, summer

The Dickinson Trail Network (DTN) is offering more outdoor access.

"Lots of new trails, we're looking at adding roughly 20 miles here in Norway, so it's going to be a huge change,” said a Dickinson Trail Network board member, Jason Morgan.

These multi-use trails are open to bikers, hikers and runners.

Morgan says construction has been going well in the area.

"Got moving quickly with new equipment and we're making some pretty good progress,” he said.

The trail is set to be done by mid-June. When that wraps up another project begins for the DTN this one in Iron Mountain.

"We have permission to expand upon our Millie Hill, Phase One trail. So, we're going to be out there, both building by hand, and also, we have a compact excavator,” said the Dickinson Trail Network Director, Chas Susott.

This second phase will potentially to add 4 to 6 miles of trails.

The DTN expects to break ground on Millie Hill, June 15.

They also have a grant to add clear signage to all trails and have plans to update digital mapping apps with new trails and routes as needed.The organization has been approved by the state to add onto their Piers Gorge trail as well.

They thank everyone who has been a part of this journey, adding that they are very grateful for their new partnership with Verso Paper Mill.

"At times like this outdoor recreation is paramount, both for our physical health and also for our mental health and getting back to a sense of normalcy,” said Susott.

For more trail updates and information, check out the DTN Facebook page or website.

