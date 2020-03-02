Dickinson-Iron District Health Department spreads prevention message about coronavirus

Ninety-one coronavirus cases have now been reported in 10 U.S. states. No cases have been reported in Michigan.

The emergency preparedness shelf at the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department. (WLUC Photo)

Upper Michigan health departments are spreading a prevention message, while preparing for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

"We are doing our best to get as much information as we can, so we are prepared to react if we need to,” said the community health services director at the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, Ruth Manier.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says all the information right now they are receiving from the CDC, and talks about emergency preparedness have been in the works.

"We are treating this as we do all respiratory outbreaks, so same thing for influenza, that's actually where we're getting a lot of our information from, is how we would react for a pandemic flu,” said Manier.

Information about the coronavirus is constantly evolving, which is why the health department has also been in close contact with the Michigan Department of Health.

As of now, there are no cases confirmed in Michigan, but the state is ready if needed.

"It may be different district by district, school by school so we will have to take it on a case by case basis, but absolutely we're letting them know basic things about how people can protect themselves and to be ready for, if they need to close schools, what that would look like for each individual school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Officer.

The best precautions, currently, are washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, staying home when you're sick, and getting recommended vaccinations.

"They are not recommending that any healthy individual use a face-mask as a means of protection, against the virus,” said Manier.

Manier says masks are meant for individuals who are sick and coughing to contain the spread. There is no current vaccine for this virus, but Michigan is still considered a low-risk state.

"I understand that there are some kind of popping up around the country, but right now we're treating it as if it is a low-risk issue here in Michigan,” said Manier.

