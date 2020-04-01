Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency providing 'essential' programs

During this time, many Upper Michigan residents are relying on community programs to get through.

The Dickinson Iron Community Services Agency is coordinating all available resources they have for the community.

"We've been doing our best to keep our essential service operating which includes the home delivery meal program,” said Kristin Sommerfeld, the DICSA executive director

Clients in Iron and Dickinson County are still receiving food.

"We've been getting emergency meals out to the folks at home, ahead of time in case, there's a period where we can't serve them,” said Sommerfeld.

Their transportation program is still running, for essential rides only.

"If you need to go to the pharmacy, the doctor, the bank or the grocery's tore, give us a call and we'll fit you in,” said Sommerfeld.

They continue to operate in-home services. In both Dickinson and Iron Counties.

As of now, their Tax program, and Weatherization operations that provide monetary funds to people, are on hold per state directive. However, DICSA will help out as much as they can during this time.

"We're doing our best to keep serving the people most in need, the community has been a huge support,” said Sommerfeld.

If anyone would like to help, volunteer opportunities are not available, but they will take any donations.

"We can take donations to help with the current staff, and get them what they need, and the supplies they need to continue to serve folks in need,” said Sommerfeld.