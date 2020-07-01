Dickinson Homes celebrates 50 years of business

Dickinson Homes in Iron Mountain is celebrating 50 years of business. They have been building and helping design homes, for 5 decades.

"It's been a great 50 years because we've seen so many changes in our industry. We've grown and become a much better builder over the years. We're more knowledgeable,” said the Dickinson Homes president, Albert Santoni, who is also a second-generation owner.

Santoni's father started the business in 1970, building modular homes. Over the years, the company has built many structures in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and Northern Wisconsin.

Dickinson Homes has been passed down from generation to generation, but the business has had to continue to evolve with the times.

"Client needs, wants, designs, and building codes have changed. We've seen products, materials that we're once the norm, have phase out. So really everything changes, and it changes yearly,” said the Dickinson Homes senior project manager, Mario Santoni.

Now, building is focused on bigger and better homes, instead of focusing on quantity. Every home is built inside the manufacturing facility, from the inside out.

"In controlled conditions, we can build much more efficiently than we can on a job site,” said Albert.

Therefore, their home builds are able to continue work, even as the climate changes.

"Our process allows for a much tighter, enclosed energy cavity, with insulation, air sealing. It’s just the process of making sure everything is tightly fit, detailed and well-sealed,” said Mario.

As the company has learned new tricks and perfected their trade over the years, one thing has remained the same, their appreciation for the employees.

"We've had a lot of success here because we've had such a great team of employees, that work together. Everyone contributes, to make the home the best they can,” said Albert.

Dickinson Homes will continue to build quality houses.

"We've always had goals in mind. We've always stuck to them,” said Albert.

Their next one, another 50 years of business.

