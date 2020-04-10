Dickinson County reports second COVID-19 death

A second person with COVID-19 has died in Dickinson County.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says it was notified of the death Friday morning. The department says it won't be disclosing any additional information about the person.

Dickinson County Healthcare System says the patient had pre-existing medical issues that were compromised by COVID-19. Their positive test was reported on Monday.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and the staff of Dickinson County Healthcare System sends its deepest sympathy to the patient's family and friends in these trying times.

This is the sixth coronavirus-related death reported in Upper Michigan. As of Friday morning, 44 cases have been detected in the U.P.

The death of another Dickinson County resident with COVID-19 was reported April 2.

As of Friday morning, the DIDHD says 100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Dickinson County, with 75 tests negative, 22 pending and three positive. In Iron County, 63 COVID-19 tests have been conducted with 54 negative, nine pending and zero positive.

The DIDHD urges the community to continue to be cooperative with recommendations to keep yourself and others safe. This includes following the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders and social distancing.

The DIDHD recommends adhering to the following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within your community:

• Stay home and avoid close contact with others.

• If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, the CDC currently recommends that “People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.” Additional information is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

• If symptoms worsen, avoid others and seek medical care from your healthcare provider to determine if medical evaluation and testing is recommended.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or clean tissue.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces.

For current COVID-19 information, please visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or call 1-888-535-6136.

