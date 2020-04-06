Dickinson County reports 2nd COVID-19 case

A second case of COVID-19 was reported in Dickinson County Monday morning.

According to the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department, it has been notified by a commercial lab of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Dickinson County. The test was conducted through a provider clinic.

The health department says the person is identified as an adult woman with contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is currently contacting those who have been identified as a close contact. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department will not be disclosing additional information about the individual.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department urges the community to adhere to the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” and social distancing order from the governor’s office.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

The first man in Dickinson County with a confirmed case of COVID-19 died on April 2.

As of this time, there are 33 reported cases of COVID-19 in Upper Michigan with four deaths. Click here for the latest Upper Michigan numbers. There are also two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florence County, Wis. and two confirmed cases in Marinette County, Wis.

