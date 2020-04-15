Dickinson County receives shipment of PPE

Dickinson County has received its first shipment of personal protective equipment. The face shields and masks will be used by medical workers at Dickinson County Healthcare System and area nursing homes. They will also be shared among emergency responders, including police officers, and sites such as adult foster care homes.

The county has also received gowns and gloves. More deliveries are expected in the next four or five days.

This comes after the Dickinson County commissioners declared a local state of emergency almost a month ago. That declaration has since been extended to April 30th, to match Governor Whitmers.

"It's at least a start. Our hospital has really stepped up. They have the capability of taking 20+ COVID-19 patients, if we get there. Let's pray we don't. I think it's going to get better, we have to try to stretch it out a little bit and we will slowly try to bring the economy back,” said the Dickinson County Emergency Services Director, Pete Schlitt.

Dickinson County currently has three positive COVID-19 cases, with two deaths.

