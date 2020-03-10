Dickinson County offers brownfield and land bank development tools

Dickinson County residents spent Tuesday morning learning about brownfield and land bank development tools. Attendees getting a glimpse at the process of forming a land bank, from start up to success. The presentation also covering brownfield basics such as incentives, the state's role in development, and communities leverage land banks and brownfield tools.

The Dickinson Area Economic Chamber Alliance organized the event, saying now is a great time to reach out to the community about brownfield advantages.

"We are seeing some, commercial properties changes hands, and some new projects come forward to understanding these development tools is very important, so that our developers and local units of government really understand how they can make these projects happen,” said Lois Ellis, the executive director of the alliance.

The Dickinson County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority is reactivated and ready to tackle new projects and the Dickinson County Land Bank Authority is also there to aid in the process.

