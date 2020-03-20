Dickinson County courts, sheriff's office announce changes in operations

The Dickinson County 41st Circuit Court Friday announced that access to all courtrooms and other spaces in the courthouse is now limited 10, no more than 10 persons, including staff, effective immediately.

The courthouse is closed to the general public except for essential functions involving health and safety and Constitutional rights. The Dickinson County Board unanimously supported this limited closure of the entire courthouse building.

To confront this unprecedented public health crisis, the Michigan Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 2020-2, which highlights in specific detail essential functions. This order supersedes any previously issued Local Administrative Orders regarding the crisis.

"Courts statewide are taking this step in unison so that we send a clear message to the public that we are taking every possible step to stop the virus while continuing to provide essential services," said Chief Judge Mary B. Barglind. "All Judges in the 41st Circuit and it's staff are adjusting as quickly as possible to the crisis, and we appreciate the support of the public as we work to put more business online in the coming days."

Essential functions include arraignments for in-custody defendants, review and determination of requests for search warrants and personal protection orders, certain child protective proceedings, and critical issues regarding child support and child custody, among others specified in the order.

The new order also provides courts with additional flexibility to conduct business using technology such as video and telephone conferencing.

And there are also changes for the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.

The safety of our employees and inmate population is of the utmost importance. If you need to contact the Dickinson County Prosecutor's Office, please call 906-774-1294. The Prosecutors office will be available for phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

If you need to contact the Dickinson County Friend of the Courts Office, please call 906-774-2833. The FOC office will be available for phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

If you need to report to the Dickinson County Probation/Parole Office, please call 906-774-1446. The Parole office will be available for phone calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:00 pm.

As of March 17, the sheriffs office complex was closed to the public until further notice in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

