Dickinson County collecting food for 'backpack' program

Dickinson County is collecting food for students through the backpack program.

First National Bank & Trust, located at 1600 S. Stephenson, in Iron Mountain, and Midwest Mini Storage & Movers in Quinnesec located at N2391 3rd Street, are taking donations.

Currently there are over 150 students in the Iron Mountain and Kingsford school districts who receive food through the backpack program. With the mandated school closure period these children will not receive meals.

"It's a really wonderful thing. The kids are our priority. They’re our future for the community, and we want to make sure that they are taken care of,” said Jean O’Dette, the Vice President, and Retail Lending Manager at First National Bank.

They are asking for small packaged items, single serving. Gift cards and money are also accepted. You can donate those at the Kingsford Middle School Office, located at 445 Hamilton Avenue or the Iron Mountain office at 300 West B. Street.

Backpack Blessing in Kingsford is also taking donations.

No homemade treats or fresh fruits/vegetables will be accepted.

Every Friday the donations will be taken and spilt between the two school districts.

