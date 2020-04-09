Dickinson County announces third COVID-19 case

Dickinson County announced its third case of COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department says with additional potential cases being evaluated each day, this number is expected to rise. The department did not release any details about this new case.

From this point forward, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department will no longer be reporting individual cases to the media. The department says all of its current case count information can be retrieved through Facebook.

Based on the occurrence of COVID-19 positive cases within Dickinson County, and throughout Michigan, it can be assumed that COVID-19 is present in your community.

As of Thursday morning, there are 41 cases of COVID-19 reported in Upper Michigan with five deaths.

DIDHD recommends adhering to the following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within your community:

• Stay home and avoid close contact with others.

• If you are sick with COVID-19 or think you might have it, the CDC currently recommends that “People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home. Do not leave, except to get medical care. Do not visit public areas.” Additional information is available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

• If symptoms worsen, avoid others and seek medical care from your healthcare provider to determine if medical evaluation and testing is recommended.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or clean tissue.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Clean and disinfect surfaces.

For current COVID-19 information, please visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus or call 1-888-535-6136.

