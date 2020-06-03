Dickinson County Library to welcome staff back June 8, limited services

Libraries around Michigan will be open with restrictions beginning Monday, June 8.

The Dickinson County Library will welcome staff back to the building next week. They will remain in compliance with executive orders, OSHA standards, and public health guidelines.

All employees will complete training and prepare for curbside services.

“Our board will meet on June 9th and approve our plan for re-opening. Right now, what we think it will look like, is some curbside service only beginning June 15th, with then some phased in plans for bringing people into the building this summer,” said the Dickinson County Library Director, Megan Buck.

More information about when these curbside services will begin will be released after the Library’s Board’s virtual meeting on Tuesday, June 9. There will be some new procedures, as health and safety is the top priority. Book drops at the main branch will continue to be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. central time.

